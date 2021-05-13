Covid in Scotland: Moray outbreak 'showing signs of improvement'
- Published
Moray's coronavirus outbreak is showing "signs of improvement", NHS Grampian has said.
A surge of Covid cases in the region has seen the infection rate rise to above 98 cases per 100,000 - well above the 50-case threshold for level two.
Mainland Scotland is due to move to level two on Monday but Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that Moray was likely to remain in level three.
Outbreaks have now also been seen in areas such as Lossiemouth and Aberlour.
Additional mobile testing units are to be deployed in communities.
Deputy director of public health for NHS Grampian, Chris Littlejohn, said the number of people coming forward for testing had increased and that it was possible the outbreak in Elgin may be starting to plateau.
"It could be a further two weeks before figures show real signs of returning to normal and we cannot afford for any complacency at this point", he said.
'No worse than feared'
"Despite some positive signs over the last few days, the figures in Moray are still well ahead of the rest of the country.
"We've been so encouraged by the response from the community to testing that, at the moment, we've no plans to progress to door-to-door testing anywhere in Moray," he said.
He added: "Despite a fourfold increase in the numbers being tested, the positivity rate has stayed broadly the same, which is encouraging and means the outbreak isn't currently any worse than we already feared."
Elgin - which has seen dozens of cases associated with Elgin Academy - and Keith are said to have been been particular hotspots.
The vaccination of younger adults in Moray was earlier accelerated because of the coronavirus surge in the area.