Man jailed for 'opportunistic' rape of woman in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for the "opportunistic" rape of a young woman in Aberdeen.
Philip Milne, 45, of Ellon, Aberdeenshire, assaulted the 18-year-old who was "intoxicated and vulnerable" after a night out.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard the woman had lost her phone and keys and had no memory of the incident.
First offender Milne had denied the offence, claiming it was consensual, but was convicted by a jury.
He had maintained at his trial that she was able to give consent and did so.
'Significant punishment'
Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi told the court: "The crime itself can only be described as an opportunistic one."
He argued that Milne posed little future risk and said: "The conviction itself is a significant punishment on its own for him."
Judge Lord Fairley said Milne had committed "a serious sexual assault on an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman".
Lord Fairley said the seriousness of the offence meant that only a custodial sentence was appropriate.
Milne was also placed on the sex offenders register.