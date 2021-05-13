Mobility scooter OAP airlifted to hospital after Elgin crash
- Published
A man on a mobility scooter has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in a crash in Moray.
Police said the collision with a van happened in Elgin's North Street at about 09:45.
The man, described as elderly, was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with leg injuries.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "The road is currently closed and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue."
