Aberdeen City Council no longer has co-leaders
- Published
Aberdeen City Council will no longer have co-leaders after the Conservatives did not put forward a new nominee.
Ryan Houghton was set to take on the role after being chosen as Tory group leader to replace MSP Douglas Lumsden.
However he withdrew after objections were raised as he was previously suspended by the party over alleged anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments.
Labour group leader Jenny Laing will now continue as the sole leader.
Aberdeen City Council is run by a coalition of Conservative, Labour and Independent councillors.
Mr Lumsden - who intends to remain a councillor until next year's local elections - was elected as a list MSP for North East Scotland.
However, group leader replacement Mr Houghton - whose suspension from the Conservatives was lifted last year - said his nomination had become a "political football" and a "distraction" in the city.
It has now been decided that he will replace Mr Lumsden as convenor of the city growth and resources committee and also become vice-convener of the urgent business committee.
