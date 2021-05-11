Tall Ships Races to return to Shetland in 2023
Lerwick in Shetland is to be a host port for the 2023 Tall Ships Races, it has been announced.
The event sees dozens of ships make their way to a number of European ports.
It will be the third time Lerwick has played a part in the sailing regatta. The isles previously hosted the event in 1999 and 2011.
The races are expected to visit Shetland, the only Scottish location, from 26-29 July.
Shetland Islands Council led the islands' successful bid to help host the event, in partnership with Lerwick Port Authority and supported by a number of other organisations.
Shetland Tall Ships Limited will run the event locally.
Steven Coutts, leader of Shetland Islands Council: "We have a strong history of delivering memorable Tall Ships Races here in Shetland.
"They really hold a special place in the memories of so many in our community."
Captain Calum Grains, port authority chief executive ,added "The announcement of the Tall Ships' return would be great news at any time, but particularly so during the gradual recovery from the pandemic, and it gives Shetland something exciting and positive to look forward to, and contributes to the promise of better times ahead."