Conservatives select new Aberdeen City Council group leader

image captionRyan Houghton was first elected in 2017

The Conservatives in Aberdeen have selected a successor as group leader after the council co-leader was elected as an MSP.

Douglas Lumsden will step down as co-leader of Aberdeen City Council following his election to Holyrood.

Ryan Houghton was chosen as his successor as the Conservative group leader at a meeting held on Sunday night.

Mr Houghton still has to be confirmed as the council's new co-leader.

Mr Lumsden - who intends to remain a councillor until next year's local elections - was elected as a list MSP.

He is expected to chair his last committee on Tuesday.

Mr Houghton, 29, is the councillor for the George St/Harbour ward and was first elected in 2017.

Aberdeen City Council is run by a coalition of Conservative, Labour and Independent councillors.

