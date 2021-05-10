Conservatives select new Aberdeen City Council group leader
- Published
The Conservatives in Aberdeen have selected a successor as group leader after the council co-leader was elected as an MSP.
Douglas Lumsden will step down as co-leader of Aberdeen City Council following his election to Holyrood.
Ryan Houghton was chosen as his successor as the Conservative group leader at a meeting held on Sunday night.
Mr Houghton still has to be confirmed as the council's new co-leader.
Mr Lumsden - who intends to remain a councillor until next year's local elections - was elected as a list MSP.
He is expected to chair his last committee on Tuesday.
Mr Houghton, 29, is the councillor for the George St/Harbour ward and was first elected in 2017.
Aberdeen City Council is run by a coalition of Conservative, Labour and Independent councillors.
