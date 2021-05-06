Covid vaccinations welcomed at Aberdeen learning disability school
Young people with learning disabilities and additional support needs have been given a "passport to freedom" after getting their second Covid vaccination.
A special pop-up vaccination centre at Aberdeen's Camphill School avoided the potential stress of a busy mass vaccination venue.
The school and NHS Grampian transformed an onsite gym hall to make it happen.
Parents praised the initiative which was held in a familiar environment for their children.
There was a 98% uptake for vaccinations among the school community.
Aloyise and Hilary Mulligan's 20-year-old son Niall, who has Down's syndrome, received his second dose at Camphill.
"This to me is the passport to freedom really and a day of celebration", Aloyise said.
"The first thing he'll do is meet his two big brothers who he hasn't seen since last summer. They've really found it tough.
"Taking Niall to a big vaccination centre would have been tough, and really stressful."
'Part of the community'
Hilary Mulligan said his son had no concept of the virus.
"He's really part of the community here, it's his second family, and all of a sudden he's back with us in the house for months on end", he said.
"We just can't give him what he gets here, it was really challenging at times.
"But the most important thing we wanted was to keep Niall safe and shield him. To get to this point where he's had his second vaccination is just so good."
Camphill - founded in 1940 - provides residential and day services for more than 90 children and young adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs.
The school's medical advisor Dr Stefan Geider said the pop-up centre provided familiar surroundings for vaccinations. He said the programme brought "joy" to families.
"The youngsters they know the place, it decreases the anxiety, the stress, and people make it very friendly," he added.
Research by the Scottish Learning Disabilities Observatory found people with a learning disability were twice as likely to catch the virus.
They were also three times more likely to die from Covid than the rest of the population.
Camphill began offering vaccinations in February, when the Scottish government expanded the programme to include people with mild or moderate learning disabilities.