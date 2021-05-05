Aberdeen Market could be bought by council and redeveloped
Aberdeen Market and the former BHS building could be bought by the city council and redeveloped.
Plans were plans approved to demolish the market building - which dates back to the 1970s - in April last year.
A report for councillors recommends buying both sites, demolishing the market, and redeveloping the space.
It could see continued retail use at the Union Street level, and a mix of retail, food, drink and leisure use at the Hadden Street level.
The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years.
Pedestrianisation from the section of Union Street between Bridge Street and the Castlegate will also be discussed.
The 14-page report will be discussed by the city growth and resource committee on 11 May.
It says demolishing the market building would make future development more likely.
The committee is being asked to agree an outline business case and that it progress to a full business case.
The central section of Union Street and Aberdeen Market are described as "critical components" in the heart of the city.
The report says transforming the market would "breathe new life" into the area.
Costs of the project have not been disclosed but the report says the council would seek to apply for various funds and grants.
The operator of Aberdeen Market was placed into liquidation last year.
Administrator Cowgills said Aberdeen Market Village was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation on 11 June, and had ceased trading.
The building closed at the beginning of lockdown.