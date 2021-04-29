Covid in Scotland: Concerns over 'surging cases' in Moray
A health board has warned of "surging Covid-19 cases" in Moray.
NHS Grampian said the area had seen more than 100 new cases since 10 April, with about half of them in the last seven days.
It warned that Moray currently had one of the highest rates of Covid in Scotland and was "well ahead" of the rest of the NHS Grampian region.
Cases are scattered across the area, but the health board said the majority were in Elgin.
NHS Grampian is expanding testing and urging those with symptoms including sore throats, headaches and diarrhoea to book tests immediately, as well as encouraging people to take up asymptomatic testing.
'Worrying trajectory'
In the last week, Moray accounted for almost 50% of NHS Grampian's cases. The rate per 100,000 people in Moray currently sits at 50.1.
NHS Grampian's director of public health, Susan Webb, said: "We really are on a worrying trajectory in Moray and it is vital everyone ensures they are sticking to the rules to ensure the area isn't left behind as the rest of the country unlocks.
"There is a real fear, that with unlocking and the May Day weekend, if individuals don't act responsibly and stick with the guidelines they could create the perfect storm in the area."
Sam Thomas, chief nurse for Moray, added: "Moray to date has had a lower number of cases than most regions in Scotland seeing less community transmission and a high uptake of vaccination across the population and it could well be, as a result of this success, we have less immunity in the wider population and a higher susceptibility to the virus at this point.
"Ultimately we've Identified an increasing number of cases and we need to act now to ensure it does not continue to have a larger impact on the region and the services we provide."