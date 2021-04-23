Scottish election 2021: Man charged over alleged candidate threats
- Published
A man has been charged over alleged threats made to a Scottish election candidate in Aberdeenshire.
The incident, involving Aberdeenshire West SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, allegedly happened in Aboyne on Friday 2 April.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening comments made towards a man."
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Voters will go to the polls on 6 May in the Scottish Parliament election.
Search below to find out which candidates are standing in your area.