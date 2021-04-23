BBC News

Scottish election 2021: Man charged over alleged candidate threats

Published
image captionFergus Mutch is the Aberdeenshire West SNP candidate

A man has been charged over alleged threats made to a Scottish election candidate in Aberdeenshire.

The incident, involving Aberdeenshire West SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, allegedly happened in Aboyne on Friday 2 April.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening comments made towards a man."

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Voters will go to the polls on 6 May in the Scottish Parliament election.

Search below to find out which candidates are standing in your area.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 20, 2021, 10:19 GMT

Related Topics

More on this story