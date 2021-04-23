Covid: More than 60 people flown ashore after outbreak on North Sea platform
More than 60 people have been flown ashore from a North Sea platform after an outbreak of coronavirus.
Four tested positive on a floating hotel platform next to Shearwater, 140 miles (225km) east of Aberdeen.
Following an investigation into close contacts, a total of 61 people have been flown ashore.
Shell said it was taking "all appropriate precautions" in line with coronavirus protocols. Production has not been affected.