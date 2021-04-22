Donald Trump: Molly Forbes who stood up to golf plans dies at 96
A pensioner who famously stood up to Donald Trump over his Aberdeenshire golf course has died at the age of 96.
Molly Forbes and her son Michael captured headlines with their opposition to Mr Trump's development next to their home, before he became the US president.
She featured in You've Been Trumped Too, by filmmaker Anthony Baxter, which was about the project at Menie.
A funeral service was held on what would have been her 97th birthday.
Permission for the development was granted by Scottish ministers on the basis that the potential economic benefit would outweigh environmental harm.
The plan was called in after it was rejected by an Aberdeenshire Council committee.
In 2010, Mrs Forbes ended a legal challenge over plans for the resort when her application for legal aid was turned down.
She was found liable for expenses but this was later dropped.
The course, north of Aberdeen, opened in 2012.
Some sad news. Molly Forbes has died at the age of 96. Daughter of a boat captain, a WW2 land girl, and one of the few remaining speakers of Doric, Molly led a varied and full life. Her wisdom, love and thoughtfulness will be missed most deeply by immediate family & friends. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/G9V3Nxv4SH— Anthony Baxter | Filmmaker (@antbaxter) April 21, 2021
Mr Baxter said on Twitter that the death of Mrs Forbes was "sad news".
'Cared deeply for landscape'
"I feel so privileged to have met Molly and to have spent many days filming with her over eight years", he wrote. "She was an inspiration and a joy.
"Molly touched and inspired countless people worldwide, with her steadfast opposition to Donald Trump. Molly cared deeply for this landscape."
The sand dunes at the resort later lost their special status as a nationally-important protected environment.
The countryside agency Nature Scot - formerly Scottish Natural Heritage - said that after construction, the area no longer merited being retained as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Trump International described the move as "highly politicised".