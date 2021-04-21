Man denies murder of rail worker in his Aberdeen home
A man has denied murdering a 60-year-old ScotRail worker in his Aberdeen home.
David Bain, 27, is accused of attacking Clifford Anderson at the property in Jasmine Terrace in August last year.
It is alleged he suffered blunt force injuries to his head and was stabbed on the body with a knife.
Defence counsel Mark Stewart pled not guilty on Mr Bain's behalf at the High Court in Glasgow. A further hearing will be held later in the year.
Mr Anderson is said to have been so severely injured that he later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Mr Bain faces further charges of having two knives and a bladed multi-tool in a public place as well as a breach of the peace.
Prosecutor Chris McKenna said: "There is not yet a trial slot available in this case."
Lady Scott adjourned the case until a further hearing in June.