Stonehaven derailment: Driver was told 'everything fine' for normal speed
The driver of a train which derailed last year, killing three people, was told he was fine to run at normal speed before the accident, a report has said.
The train had turned back but hit a landslip near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire after heavy rain.
An interim Rail Accident Investigation Branch report said a signaller was not aware of any obstruction on the line.
He advised the driver everything was fine on the line to Stonehaven so the train could run at normal speed.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train derailed in August last year.
It had turned back due to another landslip and was returning northbound.
The report said the signaller advised the driver to traverse a crossover at 5mph.
It said: "The signaller said that everything was then fine to Stonehaven so the train could run at normal speed to there".
After passing over the crossover, the train's speed increased and, as permitted by railway rules, the driver continued to accelerate the train towards 75mph, the maximum permitted speed at the accident site.
As the signaller was not aware of any obstruction on the line, railway rules did not require him to instruct the driver to travel at a speed slower than the maximum normally permitted.
Drainage inspections
The train then derailed at Carmont. Six other people were injured.
The report also said no evidence had been found that part of a drainage system near the derailment was inspected between its construction in 2012 and the 2020 accident.
Only the section closest to the track was listed on Network Rail's drain maintenance database.
The RAIB said the design and construction of the drain, plus the "intended and actual" inspection processes, were among the main areas it considered as part of its investigation.
The line at the scene of the crash was reopened to trains in November following repairs.