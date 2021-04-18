Train damaged by traffic cone thrown from bridge
A train has been damaged by a traffic cone which was thrown from a bridge on the line between Aberdeen and Montrose.
No-one was injured but a window was shattered and the train had to be taken out of service on Saturday.
British Transport said the "reckless action" could have seriously injured or even killed the driver and risked the lives of everyone on board.
The cone was thrown from a bridge at Cove Bay on the edge of Aberdeen.
An investigation is under way to identify who was responsible.