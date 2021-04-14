Ex-football coach and sea cadet officer guilty of sex attacks on 10 boys
- Published
A former youth football coach and sea cadet officer has been found guilty of sex attacks on 10 young boys over a 35-year period.
William Hay, 71, abused his victims at various locations in Aberdeen and Perthshire, including a beach, a campsite, a sports complex and a golf club.
The attacks took place between 1981 and 2016.
Hay, of Aberdeen, was convicted of 12 charges at the High Court in Glasgow.
He had denied all of the allegations.
In a statement released after the proceedings police described Hay as a "sexual predator" who abused boys aged between 10 and 15.
Det Ch Insp Steven Bertram, of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said he befriended his victims through football or sea cadets.
"He betrayed their friendship and their trust," he added.
"The bravery shown by the victims in coming forward to report these crimes has to be commended and this has been instrumental in securing his conviction.
"I hope this conviction will offer some comfort as they move forward from their ordeal."
The court heard a a previous trial against Hay was abandoned in 2019.
Judge Lord Sandison ordered Hay's name be put on the sex offenders list.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.