BBC Radio Scotland seeks Aberdeenshire West election debate questions
BBC Radio Scotland is to hold a Scottish Parliament election debate for the Aberdeenshire West constituency.
The programme, set to be hosted by reporter David Shanks, is seeking questions to pose to candidates standing for election on 6 May.
Perhaps you want to quiz them about coronavirus, or the constitution, health, or education? Or do you think any local issues are not being heard?
Please send your question to: news.aberdeen@bbc.co.uk.
The candidates will be questioned later this month.
Details on when it will be broadcast will be announced later.