Man charged after three police officers injured in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act after three police officers called to reports of a gathering at a house were injured.
Police said the incident happened at Sluie Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday.
Three officers were taken to hospital and discharged following treatment.
Kevin McDonald, 39, appeared on petition at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday. He faced two charges under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was also charged under coronavirus regulations.
He made no plea and was released on bail.
Police Scotland said five other people were also charged in relation to the incident.