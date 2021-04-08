Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie named new university chancellor
Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has been named the new chancellor of Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University (RGU).
Profoundly deaf since she was a child, the Grammy-winning Aberdeenshire-born musician experiences sounds by absorbing vibrations while barefoot.
She will replace Sir Ian Wood when he stands down in July, after 16 years in the role.
Dame Evelyn described the announcement as an honour.
Among her many achievements has been performing at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, leading 1,000 drummers in a performance of a piece of music she wrote with electronic act Underworld.
Dame Evelyn received an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree from RGU in 2016.
She said of her impending role: "It has been my life's mission to widen access to music and use it as a medium to build social cohesion.
"I also know that listening is the key to inclusion and collaboration."
'Values chime with university'
Dame Evelyn added: "The role of universities and higher education has never been more important as we recover the devastating impacts of the pandemic."
Colin Hunter, chairman of the board of governors at RGU, said: "Her values and her priorities chime absolutely with those of Robert Gordon University.
"Her story is remarkable but more than that she is an exceptional human being and will be an inspiration to our students and staff."
The role as chancellor will last for a term of four years, after which there is the possibility of an extension.