Family tribute to victim in Aberdeen murder probe
- Published
A man who died at Aberdeen's Marischal Court on Friday has been named by police as 20-year-old Scott Hector.
His family said they were "heartbroken", as officers said the incident was being treated as murder.
Mr Hector was found injured in a flat at about 7am.. Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old man has been charged over the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Mr Hector's family said in a statement: "Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.
"Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.
"We have been totally shocked by the events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott."
Det Ch Insp Graham Smith, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Scott and officers are providing support at this hard time for them.
"I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this enquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public."
Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.