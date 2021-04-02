BBC News

Three held in connection with Aberdeen death at flats

Published
image captionEmergency services were called to the Marischal Court area of the city at about 07:00 on Friday

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Marischal Court area of the city at about 07:00 to reports of an injured man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.