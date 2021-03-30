BBC News

Covid in Scotland: New vaccine trial for Aberdeen

Published
image captionTrials of booster vaccinations could also be held in Aberdeen in the future

A new Covid vaccine trial is to begin in Aberdeen in the next few weeks.

The work by Canadian company Medicago follows last year's trial of the Novavax vaccine in the city, which has seen 450 people take part in tests.

Volunteers are being recruited for the Medicago trial - mostly from people who have previously enrolled for trials through the NHS.

Dr Roy Soiza, of NHS Grampian, said the vaccine the Canadian company was developing looked "very exciting".

Dr Soiza added there was a possibility booster jabs could be tested in Aberdeen in the future.

