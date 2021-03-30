Teacher's trial told of pupil’s ‘painful’ carpet burn
The trial of a primary school teacher accused of assaulting pupils has heard one young boy had what looked like a "painful" carpet burn.
The teacher - a 55-year-old woman - and the Aberdeenshire school cannot be identified for legal reasons.
She denies assaulting two pupils and is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case's second witness, a pupil support assistant, said she and a colleague found a carpet burn on the back of a boy's shoulder in July 2019.
Photos were taken to show what they saw.
She told procurator fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar it was red and looked painful.
The woman said she believed the teacher handled the boy "very roughly" at times.
The court heard she told police of an earlier incident where she said she saw the teacher grab the boy by his ankles and pull him on his back.
She said the teacher seemed "annoyed", and the witness was "very upset" by what she saw.
"I do not like seeing the children being treated like that at all", she said.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Emma Toner, the witness agreed the child in question could be difficult to deal with.
The teacher denies four charges of assault and one of assault to injury.
The trial, before Sheriff Eric Brown, continues.