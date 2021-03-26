Aberdeen paedophile jailed for 'abhorrent' abuse
- Published
A paedophile who claimed his victims "enjoyed" his sexual abuse has been jailed for eight years.
Michael Taylor assaulted five boys and girls over a six-month period after enticing them to play with sweets and money.
Taylor, 71, filmed his rape of a young boy and instructed another victim to video him abusing a girl in Aberdeen.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told him that he had committed "abhorrent and serious" crimes.
Lady Scott said: "The effect of your conduct on these children and their families has been profound."
"I am satisfied you present a serious risk of harm to children."
Sexual assaults
Taylor, was also ordered to be supervised for three years following his release from prison, and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
The Army veteran previously admitted five offences of sexual assault against children aged between six and 11, and a further charge of taking indecent photographs of children.
He was arrested after a child told his father that Taylor had put his hands under his clothes.
The boy said Taylor told him not to tell his parents and had previously given him money for sweets.
Police recovered a number of devices from Taylor's home and an examination of his phone revealed images and videos of children.
Advocate depute Leanne Cross said: "He said that he was very sorry for the children and was ashamed but when asked for further details said that he never forced them and that, if anything, they liked it."
Defence counsel Michael Anderson said: "He has never been in trouble with the police before.
"He knows he is going to be subject to a sentence of imprisonment and for somebody of his age that is of greater significance."