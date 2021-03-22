BBC News

Northfield Academy blaze in Aberdeen tackled by firefighters

Published
image captionThe fire broke out on Monday afternoon and the smoke could be seen across the city

Emergency crews have been called to a serious fire at a school in Aberdeen.

The blaze broke out at Northfield Academy.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four pumps and a height vehicle had been sent to the scene on Monday afternoon, after the alarm was raised at about 13:45.

People living nearby told BBC Scotland News they heard a loud bang, before a pillar of black smoke was seen coming from the building.

Within an hour, firefighters were beginning to get the blaze under control.

