Permission granted for flats at Aberdeen's Rubislaw Quarry
Plans for flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry have been formally granted planning permission.
Canadian developer Carttera wants to build 245 flats for rent, as well as other facilities, on the northern rim of the quarry.
The plans were rejected by Aberdeen City Council planners last year, but the developer appealed.
The Scottish government's planning reporter has now granted the appeal subject to a range of conditions.
They include adequate provision of parking with electrical charging points and a scheme to manage water levels within the quarry.
Anyone unhappy with the decision can lodge an appeal to the Court of Session within six weeks.
Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated at the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with earning Aberdeen its Granite City name.
Carterra's plans were rejected in June by Aberdeen's planning committee.
However, a Scottish government reporter ruled in November that permission would be granted if conditions were agreed between the parties involved.
The reporter has now formally granted planning permission following agreement on the conditions.
A gym for residents and a public bistro and public promenade with viewpoints to the quarry form are included in the proposals.
The owner of the quarry - Hugh Black - who wishes to build a heritage centre - has previously said granting permission for the flats was "shameful" and had "no respect" for the city and its residents.