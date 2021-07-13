BBC News

Man who stole on-call ambulance jailed for three years

image copyrightGraham Robertson
image captionThe ambulance was finally stopped near Dufftown

A man who stole an on-call ambulance and drove for more than 30 miles has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Graham Ellis, 40, took the ambulance while it was on a call in Kemnay in Aberdeenshire in November last year.

Following a pursuit, it was stopped near Dufftown, in Moray.

Ellis admitted theft, dangerous driving, drink-driving and other motoring offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years, and will have to sit an extended driving test.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said stealing an ambulance was a "deplorable act".

