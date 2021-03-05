Huntly and Keith left without gas supplies again
Two towns in Aberdeenshire and Moray left without gas last month have lost supplies again.
About 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith lost gas in February at the height of the cold winter weather.
Distributor SGN said: "We appreciate residents were without their gas supplies earlier in the year and we're sorry you're being inconvenienced again."
SGN said it was not yet known how long it would take to resolve the issue.
In a statement it said: "We're aware properties in Huntly and Keith are without gas. Our engineers are on site investigating the cause of this issue.
"We know it's not easy being without your gas supply and we're extremely sorry for this disruption. We'll be doing all we can to restore everyone's supplies as soon as possible."
During last month's problems, hot food and heaters were offered to those who needed them.