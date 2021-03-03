Sheriff's concern at fatal accident inquiry wait over 2012 death
A sheriff has expressed "concern" that the death of a man injured on an offshore vessel has taken almost nine years to be subject to a fatal accident inquiry.
Pjero Kurida, 29, died in June 2012 after being crushed on the ER Athina while it was berthed off Aberdeen.
At a preliminary hearing of the inquiry Sheriff Graeme Napier said the Crown had conceded it had taken too long.
He told Aberdeen Sheriff Court such inquiries were "imperative".
The accident happened when Mr Kurida became trapped between the hull and the fast rescue craft lifting frame in June 2012.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) previously said the severity of Mr Kurida's injuries was not immediately recognised.
He was evacuated ashore for medical treatment by a fishing vessel which was used to support ships at anchor off Aberdeen.
However he died soon after arriving at hospital.
The MAIB report said his transfer to hospital ashore, with what were severe internal chest injuries, would probably have been quicker if it had been arranged through the Coastguard rather than the ship's agent.
A further hearing will be held next month, ahead of inquiry dates being assigned.