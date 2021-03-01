BBC News

Rescue operation after kayakers capsize

Published
image copyrightHM Coastguard Moray
image captionThe pair were taken to Findhorn by a rescue boat

Two kayakers have been rescued off the Moray coast after they capsized.

The pair dialled 999 after they got into difficulty near Findhorn Bay at about 14:30 on Sunday and the tide was pulling them further out to sea.

Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Nairn and a helicopter were sent, and the pair were brought ashore by the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation boat.

They were taken to Findhorn and checked over by a winchman paramedic before being allowed to go home.

image copyrightHM Coastguard Moray
image captionA helicopter winchman paramedic checked the kayakers over after the rescue

