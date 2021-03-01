Rescue operation after kayakers capsize
Two kayakers have been rescued off the Moray coast after they capsized.
The pair dialled 999 after they got into difficulty near Findhorn Bay at about 14:30 on Sunday and the tide was pulling them further out to sea.
Coastguard rescue teams from Burghead and Nairn and a helicopter were sent, and the pair were brought ashore by the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation boat.
They were taken to Findhorn and checked over by a winchman paramedic before being allowed to go home.