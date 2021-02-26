Zip wire attraction for Glenshee snowsports centre
- Published
A zip wire attraction has been given the go-ahead for the UK's largest ski area.
Three double zip wires with platforms have been proposed at Glenshee, a 2,000acres (809 hectares) snowsports area near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
Wire lengths of 605m (1,984ft), 680m (2,230ft) and 850m (2,788ft) are planned.
The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) planning committee approved the proposal.
Planning officer Stephanie Wade said the project met CNPA's policies supporting economic growth and tourism and leisure developments, and would have "very little impact" on the landscape in the context of its location within a ski centre.
She added: "Like most ski centres in Scotland, Glenshee has been adapting and diversifying in recent years to help the business to become a year round visitor attraction and a development such as this, while meeting certain conditions, is one that I am happy to recommend for approval."
Planning committee convener Gaener Rodger said: "In a year when the snow cover has been so fantastic but ski centres have had to remain shut is extremely frustrating so if we can do anything to support these businesses via the planning system then we must."