Covid: Job fears as Tui reduces summer flights from Aberdeen
- Published
Job losses are "inevitable" following the decision by package holiday firm Tui to reduce flights from Aberdeen, the airport's operator has warned.
Tui said it would no longer base an aircraft at Aberdeen while flights offered from the city are reduced from 10 to four each week this summer.
It said it had "no choice" due to the continued uncertainty over holidays.
Operator AGS Airports said further job losses would happen unless there was a recovery plan.
Tui hopes to continue to take customers on summer holidays from Aberdeen to Dalaman in Turkey, the Greek island of Corfu and Palma on Majorca this year.
'Hugely disappointing'
Tui's commercial and business development director Richard Sofer said: "We know how important our regional flying programme is to our customers and their local communities, which is why we are incredibly sad to confirm we've had to reduce our summer holiday programme from Aberdeen."
"We'd like to thank our local customers and colleagues for their patience, understanding and ongoing support throughout these difficult times."
Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: "This is hugely disappointing news from Tui, however, the airline has stated it has been left with no choice.
"Unfortunately, further job losses will be inevitable unless government works with industry to develop a recovery plan. We urgently need an exit plan that sets out how we can work towards the safe restart of international travel."