Italian man due for trial over crash which killed five in Moray in 2018
An Italian man accused of causing the deaths of five people in a crash - including his four-year-old son - will stand trial later this year if he is allowed to travel to Scotland by then.
Alfredo Ciociola, 48, of Sicily, is accused of causing the crash on the A96 near Keith, Moray, in July 2018.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Mulholland set the trial for 24 May at the High Court at Aberdeen.
A further hearing will be held to check the trial can go ahead.
He denies causing the five deaths, and serious injury, by dangerous driving.
Mr Ciociola is alleged to have crashed a Fiat minibus into a 4x4 after falling asleep at the wheel.
Four year-old Lorenzo Ciociola and Frances Saliba, 63, who were passengers in the minibus, died.
Edward Reid, 63, of Macduff, Audrey Appleby, 70, and Evalyn Elrick, 69, both of Aberchirder, who were in the other car also died.
Four others were also hurt in the crash.
Travel restrictions
The charge further states Mr Ciociola failed to pay proper attention, repeatedly braked and then drove onto the wrong side of the road.
Defence counsel Ian Duguid said: "The accused who resides in Sicily is coming over for the trial in expectation that restrictions on travel will be lifted by May.
"He will be flying from Catania airport which is closed at the moment because of the eruption of Mount Etna."
Prosecutor Derick Nelson said the trial was expected to last seven days.
A further preliminary hearing will be held on 10 May in order to check the trial can go ahead.
Lord Mulholland said: "This is to ascertain Mr Ciociola is able to travel to Scotland."