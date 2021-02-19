Fisherman who died after going overboard off Shetland is named
A fisherman who died after he went overboard from a boat off Shetland has been named by police.
He was Edison Joseph Carrera Lacaste, 45, from the Philippines.
A mayday call was raised from the trawler Copious at 03:20 on Thursday, about 30 miles (48km) south-east of Sumburgh Head.
The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat were sent to the scene, while other vessels in the area also responded.
Mr Lacaste was recovered from the water and flown ashore before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.
However, he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they were working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.
The MAIB said in a statement: "The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is conducting a safety investigation into a fatal accident on the UK-registered trawler Copious.
"Sadly, one fisherman lost his life when he fell overboard. The MAIB is investigating the circumstances that led to the accident."