Fisherman dies after going overboard off Shetland
- Published
A fisherman has died after he went overboard from a boat off Shetland in the early hours of the morning.
A mayday call was raised from the vessel at 03:20 from about 30 nautical miles south-east of Sumburgh Head.
The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat were sent to the scene, while other vessels in the area also responded.
The man was recovered from the water and flown ashore before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.
However, he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they were working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.