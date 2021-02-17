Covid: Robert Gordon University to keep teaching online until April
Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen will continue to deliver the "vast majority" of teaching online until at least the end of April, it has announced.
RGU said this would "provide some certainty to students and staff" and allow it to make plans in an "uncertain external environment".
The university said it had not taken the decision lightly.
A "very limited" amount of on-campus activity will take place.
RGU said it had considered evidence from public health experts and discussions between universities and the Scottish government.
The university said in a statement: "While it is not the way we prefer to finish term two, we believe that this is in the best interests of our students and staff"