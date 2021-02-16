Call for re-think over A96 dualling plans between Huntly and Aberdeen
Plans to dual the A96 road between Huntly and Aberdeen need a rethink, an MSP has said.
The preferred route, unveiled in December, is to the south of Inverurie.
North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has called for plans to be reassessed. Transport Scotland said the options had been "thoroughly investigated".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week the Scottish government was committed to the upgrade but that doing it by 2030 was now "ambitious".
The proposed dual carriageway is more than 22 miles (35km) long.
Route options are close to being finalised, but no planning applications have been submitted or construction contracts agreed.
Mr Macdonald - who has written to Transport Minister Michael Matheson - believes the current road should be dualled, but said this is not what is being offered.
Consultation extended
He told BBC Scotland News: "What's actually coming forward is a series of plans all of which are about building new roads, in many cases running in parallel with the existing road.
"So people are asking why on earth a commitment to upgrade infrastructure has actually transformed into new road building."
Transport Scotland said reusing the existing route would result in a compromise on the standard of road provided.
A statement said: "When considered along with other factors, the assessment determined that it would be more appropriate to create a new section of dual carriageway away from the existing trunk road at Inverurie, retaining the existing A96 as part of the local road network."
A consultation on the plans was earlier extended by three weeks until 8 March.
Proposals that could have seen an upgraded A96 pass through the Bennachie Special Landscape Area were previously taken off the table.