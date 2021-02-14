Cars buried overnight in huge snow drifts near Buckie
- Published
Cars have been buried overnight under huge banks of drifting snow blown from fields next to the A98 in Moray.
The vehicles were trapped as gale-force winds carried mud-coloured waves of snow onto the road near Buckie.
Snow ploughs were used to try and clear the stretch, close to its junction with the B9016, but were unable to make it through and the road remains closed.
Elsewhere in the north east, stretches of the A90, A95 and A96 were also closed overnight due to drifting snow.
The A9 has also been affected, with the snow gates being closed between Dalwhinnie and Trinafour.
All major roads were at least partially cleared on Sunday morning but road management firm Bear Scotland said its teams were still working to keep them passable.
Drivers have been urged only to travel in the area if absolutely essential.
Bear Scotland tweeted: "All early morning treatments are now complete. We are still dealing with drifting snow on the A9 at Drumochter.
"Our teams have been working tirelessly overnight and will continue to keep working hard to keep the carriageway clear.
"If you are out an about please #DriveSafe."