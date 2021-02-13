Three people taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire bus crashes
- Published
Three people were taken to hospital after two buses bus left the road in separate crashes in Aberdeenshire.
A single decker "Megabus" was travelling northbound when it came off the A90 south of Laurencekirk on Friday night.
Two passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with "minor injuries".
The driver of another bus was also taken to hospital after his bus left a slip road close to the A90 the following morning.
Police Scotland said the first accident happened at about 21:45 on Friday while the second took place on a slip road to Newburgh ,close to the A90, at about 06:55 on Saturday.
The area has seen heavy snowfall and there were reports of high winds at the time.
Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, Braemar Mountain Rescue team said the A93 have been covered by an avalanche.
Winter continues. This used to be the A93 but it’s been buried by a significant avalanche overnight rendering it impassable. Luckily the road had been closed by snow gates. Some of the team are deployed to check the debris. @coordinatorsais @ScottishMR pic.twitter.com/NphQG8RDCt— BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) February 13, 2021
There was no-one on the road at the time as the snow gates had been closed.
Members of the team visited the scene to check for debris.