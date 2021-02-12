Temperature dips to -15C as cold snap goes on
Temperatures dropped to -15C overnight as Scotland's cold snap continues.
The mercury plunged again in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, but it was milder than Thursday's -23C (-9.4F), the lowest recorded in the UK since 1995.
In Inverness, the mercury dropped to -13C while in Perth it was as chilly as -7C.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for large parts of the country until midday on Friday.
A separate warning for central and north-east Scotland will then take effect until midday on Saturday as more snow showers are forecast.
BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor tweeted: "Not often you get to say, with a temperature of MINUS 13 out there, that it's 'warmer than yesterday!'"
The Met Office said it was unlikely that any record low temperatures would be set in the coming days, with slightly milder temperatures expected over the weekend.
Meanwhile, ScotRail said it has experienced "significant challenges" in recent days due to extreme temperatures and heavy snow.
The operator said to allow for repairs to two areas of concern it had introduced and amended timetable across some routes in the west and east for Friday and Saturday.
Routes affected include Edinburgh to Perth-Arbroath and Dalmuir to Larkhall-Motherwell.