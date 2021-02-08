Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy filming at Portsoy harbour
Stars of the hit gangster drama Peaky Blinders have been filming scenes at an Aberdeenshire harbour.
Lead actor Cillian Murphy - who plays Thomas Shelby in the BBC drama - was photographed at Portsoy harbour.
Filming is under way for the sixth and final season of the award-winning show, after being delayed by the Covid pandemic.
The production team have had to ensure filming complies with the latest restrictions.
Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two eight years ago to widespread critical acclaim.
Ratings grew from two million for the first series to more than four million by series four and it found further popularity on Netflix.
It made the transition to BBC One for the fifth series in 2019, achieving audiences of more than five million.
Throughout its run, a host of awards have been secured, including NTAs - which are voted for by the public - and a Bafta for best drama series in 2018.
'Fitting send-off'
The news series has seen Anthony Byrne return as director and Nick Goding as producer.
Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC, recently said he was "very excited" that filming had begun and promised a "fitting send-off that will delight fans".
He added he was "so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen".
Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said the "safety of our cast and crew is always our priority" and that they had been "working diligently" to get safely back into production since filming was halted last March.
The crime drama is expected conclude with a film following the show's final TV series.