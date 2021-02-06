Covid: Major agricultural show in Turriff cancelled again
One of Scotland's largest agricultural shows has been cancelled for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day Turriff Show, in Aberdeenshire, attracts well over 20,000 people annually.
It had to be cancelled last year due to coronavirus, and was due to be held in August this year.
However organisers said the "continued uncertainty of hosting large-scale events" in the coming months had forced them to call it off again.
'Right decision'
Alan Gaul, the 2021 president, said: "It is with deep regret and much consideration that we had to make the extremely difficult decision that the next Turriff Show will take place in 2022 and not 2021 as we had hoped.
"The release of the vaccine gave us all fresh hope for our 2021 event.
"But as time has moved on and with the possibility of restrictions for mass gatherings, social distancing and lockdown measures continuing to be in place for the foreseeable future and the uncertainty of when and how long it will be before we can return to some form of 'normality' as we know it, it was felt to be the right decision to take."
The Turriff Show, first established in 1864 , was also cancelled in 2001 due to the foot and mouth outbreak.