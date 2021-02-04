Flock of sheep worth thousands of pounds stolen in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Pregnant sheep worth thousands of pounds have been stolen in Aberdeenshire.
A total of 19 pregnant ewes - the English Mule breed - valued at about £3,000 were taken from Berryleas, near Fordyce, Banff.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said the theft of such a large number of sheep would have needed planning and the use of vehicles.
It is said to have happened 5 December and 22 January.
