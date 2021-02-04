Aberdeen City Council agrees to pursue possible high-rise listing appeal
Aberdeen City Council has agreed to pursue a possible appeal after category A listed status was awarded to eight 1960s high-rise flats.
Historic Environment Scotland said they were of "outstanding" importance.
However, last month's decision sparked a flurry of social media comment, and the council said it would make modernising more difficult and costly.
The city growth and resources committee agreed that council officers would assess if there were grounds to appeal.
The high-rises involved are Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, and Greig Court.
HES said the move would not prevent like-for-like repairs or maintenance.
It had been consulting on their status since 2019.
It follows the so-called "Banana Flats" in Leith - made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting - being awarded an A-listing in 2017.