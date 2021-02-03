Hot food and heaters offered as thousands left without gas
- Published
Hot food and heaters are being offered as thousands of people in Aberdeenshire and Moray spend a second day without a gas supply.
Distribution company SGN said about 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith had been affected on Tuesday, and asked residents to turn off supplies.
Engineers are investigating the cause.
Both Aberdeenshire and Moray councils said they were working to provide help for residents until the situation was resolved.
Thousands of people spent the day and night without gas supplies, amid freezing weather conditions.
It is not yet known when supplies will be back up and running.
Aberdeenshire Council said it was ensuring hundreds of heaters as well as hot food were available to those in need.
It is making plans for a rest centre to be used if necessary.
Customers in Huntly and Keith have been asked to turn off the gas supply at the meter, after turning off all gas appliances.
"For your safety, you must not turn your gas back on until we tell you to do so", SGN said.
"Thank you to all affected residents for your understanding and support while we work to restore your gas supplies. We very much appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.