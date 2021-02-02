Covid: Fears for up to 30 jobs at Baxters in Fochabers
Food firm Baxters could close its restaurant and retail outlet in Moray with the loss of up to 30 jobs.
The Fochabers-based business - famed for its soups and preserves - has a Highland Village visitors centre in the town.
Baxters said the coronavirus pandemic had "exacerbated the already challenging trading conditions".
It has begun a consultation process with employees regarding the potential closure.
'Untenable future'
As well as producing soup, chutney and preserves, Baxters runs the food village which includes a shop, restaurant and museum.
It is usually a popular visitor attraction, with busloads of tourists regularly stopping there.
However, Baxters said the pandemic had left its future "untenable".
The company has been built up from a cottage industry into an international food group.