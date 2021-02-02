BBC News

Covid: Fears for up to 30 jobs at Baxters in Fochabers

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGoogle
image captionBaxters has a major presence in Fochabers

Food firm Baxters could close its restaurant and retail outlet in Moray with the loss of up to 30 jobs.

The Fochabers-based business - famed for its soups and preserves - has a Highland Village visitors centre in the town.

Baxters said the coronavirus pandemic had "exacerbated the already challenging trading conditions".

It has begun a consultation process with employees regarding the potential closure.

'Untenable future'

As well as producing soup, chutney and preserves, Baxters runs the food village which includes a shop, restaurant and museum.

It is usually a popular visitor attraction, with busloads of tourists regularly stopping there.

However, Baxters said the pandemic had left its future "untenable".

The company has been built up from a cottage industry into an international food group.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.