Man admits stabbing his mother to death in Aberdeen
A man has admitted killing his mother by stabbing her 33 times in the family home in Aberdeen.
Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019.
Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died.
Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility.
The court heard that in the weeks beforehand Mrs Milne feared for her safety because of her son's aggressive behaviour and constant demands for money.
She called police on 22 June 2019 as she was also worried he might damage her car or the house after she refused him cash.
Milne told officers that his mother was overreacting to a minor argument over him drinking the last of the milk.
Two days later she phoned the police again.
Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "She told the operator her son had mental health problems and that she needed to go to a psychiatric hospital, but nobody was listening to her."
She was told to contact NHS 24 and to dial 101 as "on the information provided, it wasn't a life-threatening situation".
Police spoke to Milne and his mother and it was agreed he could stay if he stopped playing loud music and helped around the house.
The court was told Milne and his parents watched a wildlife programme on 10 July, 2019.
Norman Milne left his wife and son watching the television and went to bed and took a sleeping tablet.
The next morning, he found his wife's body lying on the floor at the bottom of the bed with a knife next to her. She had 33 stab wounds and had been scalded with water from a kettle.
'Special person'
When quizzed by police Milne told them his mother was evil.
Milne was examined psychiatrists and it was agreed he suffered from a "mental disorder that had the effect of diminishing responsibility."
Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence on Milne, who appeared via a video link, and sent him to the State Hospital under an interim compulsion order.
Defence QC Brian McConnachie will give his plea in mitigation when the case next calls in April.
Mrs Milne's son Curtis said in a statement: "The last 19 months have been harrowing. So many questions and not enough answers. How do you explain the feeling of having my mother taken away? Words will never explain the heartache, the anger, the pain and the sadness this has been left behind.
"I have lost my mum and my best friend. We love and miss her so, so much every day. I will never forget how amazing she was as my mum, as a wife, a sister and as a friend - and we want everyone to know what a special person she was and that she was taken from us all far too soon.
"My father dealt with a terminal illness. Following the tragic incident, he declined both physically and mentally and had no will to live. Sadly, he passed away this month and did not get the chance to see any justice."