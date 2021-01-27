Covid in Scotland: 85 cases confirmed at Aberdeenshire care home
- Published
A major Covid outbreak has been reported at an Aberdeen care home after 85 positive cases were detected.
NHS Grampian said the first case at Grandholm Care Home in Bridge of Don was recorded on 8 January.
Since then repeated mass testing exercises have revealed a further 84 cases among staff and residents.
Operators the Holmes Group confirmed the home is now closed to new admissions and non-essential visits, in line with government guidelines.
The health board said it was working alongside Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership to provide additional support to the management team.
The 79-bed facility provides general nursing care to over 65s and people with dementia-related conditions.
A spokeswoman for the home said: "We are working closely with all relevant authorities to contain the spread of the virus.
"As soon as the first resident tested positive for the virus, we acted immediately to inform the relevant authorities and arrange for all residents to be tested."
She added the home will continue to regularly test staff and residents and keep relatives informed.