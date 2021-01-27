Crush death of offshore vessel worker to be probed by inquiry
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a man who crushed on an offshore vessel berthed off Aberdeen more than eight years ago.
Pjero Kurida, 29, was working on the E.R Athina when he became trapped between the hull and the fast rescue craft lifting frame in June 2012.
The severity of his injuries was not immediately recognised, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said.
A preliminary hearing will be held in Aberdeen in March.
The MAIB report in 2013 said Mr Kurida was heard to cry out in pain, and was seen trapped for several seconds until he collapsed.
Quicker evacuation
The Croatian was conscious and able to talk.
He was evacuated ashore for medical treatment by a fishing vessel which was used to support ships at anchor off Aberdeen.
However he died soon after arriving at hospital.
The report said his transfer to hospital ashore, with what were severe internal chest injuries, would probably have been quicker if it had been arranged through the Coastguard rather than the ship's agent.
The preliminary hearing will be held on 3 March at Aberdeen Sheriff Court ahead of a full FAI being set.