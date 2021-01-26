Man who attacked girlfriend in Inverurie claimed she was mugged
- Published
A woman whose boyfriend attacked her but claimed she had been mugged whispered to police "it was him", a court had heard.
Andrew McCarry, 23, was originally charged with attempting to murder Ashleigh Mankin in Inverurie.
He admitted punching, kicking and choking her to the danger of her life.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he shouted he would kill her, then told emergency services she had been mugged. Sentence was deferred.
The incident happened in November 2019 in the Aberdeenshire town's Middlemuir Road.
Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said the couple had been out for the evening but argued and returned home .
"On entering the house the accused became angry and aggressive towards the complainer", she said. "He pushed her on a bed and repeatedly punched her on the head and face."
'Don't let him hear'
The court heard McCarry continued to punch Ms Mankin and then grabbed her by the throat and pressed his thumbs into her windpipe restricting her breathing.
She said: "I felt as if I was choking. I was unable to breathe." McCarry then kicked her on the head while shouting: "I'll kill you. I'll shut you up."
Ms Fraser said: "The accused called 999 and said she had been mugged. He also instructed her to tell paramedics and police that she had been mugged."
Ms Mankin had bruising and swelling to her face, particularly round her eyes and multiple abrasions to her throat. She was described as extremely distressed, sobbing and hyperventilating
She whispered to a police officer: "It was him, but don't let him hear me say that, he told me to tell the police that I had been mugged."
'Potential to cause death'
The accused told another police officer his girlfriend had been assaulted by an unknown man as she walked alone on her way back from a night out in Inverurie.
A doctor said that some of the injuries were consistent with manual neck compression.
Ms Fraser said: "Compression of the neck in this manner has the potential to cause death and accordingly presents a danger to life."
McCarry, who has previous convictions for violence, was originally charged with attempted murder, but his plea to the reduced charge was accepted by the Crown.
He was remanded in custody by judge Lord Arthurson who deferred sentence until next month for background reports.